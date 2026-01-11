Funding advice on offers for groups in Omagh council area

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) is hosting a Funding and Advice Fair on Monday, January 19 from 4pm to 7pm (drop-in) at the Bawnacre, Irvinestown.

The council says the event will provide an excellent opportunity for groups and individuals from the area to drop in and meet with representatives from a wide range of funding and advice agencies.

More than 30 of these agencies will be in attendance. Anyone attending the event will be able to discuss the funding available, how to apply and project ideas.

In addition, FODC community support staff from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will also be available to provide information and advice on FODC grants.

There will also be an opportunity for new groups who require support during their formative phase to find out in how the council and other agencies can provide help and guidance on a practical level.

For further information on the Funding and Advice Fair, please contact Community Services, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by telephone on 0300 303 1777 or by email at communitysupport@fermanaghomagh.com

.