A FAMILIAR face in Fintona has expressed heartfelt gratitude as she retires following 40 years of dedicated service as a community pharmacist.

Una Cassidy MPS shared her appreciation for the support and kindness she has received from patients, customers and friends over the decades.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who supported me throughout those 40 years as a community pharmacist on Main Street, Fintona,” she said.

Una extended her gratitude to pharmacy and GP colleagues and fellow healthcare professionals for their assistance in delivering services to the community.

She also thanked her loyal staff, particularly Fiona Boyle, whose hard work and professionalism were a constant source of support.

“I must also acknowledge the love and support of my husband John and my family, without which it would have been very difficult to continue for so many years. It has been my great privilege to serve my community as a pharmacist over four decades,” she added.

Reflecting on her career, Una said that she will cherish the fond memories, fun, and banter with the community but looks forward to meeting many familiar faces in the years ahead.

Una’s journey began in 1982 when she graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a BSc Honours degree in Pharmacy.

She worked in Craigavon Health Centre, Slevin’s Chemist in Omagh, and Eglinton Pharmacy before purchasing her own pharmacy in Fintona in 1983 from Gerard Monaghan.

Over the years, she invested heavily in the business, including completing a significant renovation and extension.

One of the most challenging periods for Una and her team came during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They worked tirelessly to ensure the safe provision of medicines and pharmaceutical products in difficult circumstances.

Now stepping into retirement, Una is looking forward to pursuing her many interests. Coming from a well-known farming family, she and her husband will continue to enjoy the success of their award-winning pedigree Charolais herd.

She also plans to continue her professional development studies.

Concluding, Una recalled the words of a Phil Coulter song that resonates deeply with her feelings on upon retirement.

“It’s been a good life, far from the high life and I thank God that this was my life,” she said.

“It made me what I am today, and I’d do it all again!”