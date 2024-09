A MAN has been arrested following a single vehicle collision with the Courthouse bollards early this morning.

A police spokesperson said, “Police received a report at around 3:05am on September 9 of a damage-only one vehicle road traffic collision at the High Street area of Omagh.

“One man was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently in police custody at this time.”

Advertisement

Council workers were seen this morning sweeping away the rubble from the damages caused by the collision.