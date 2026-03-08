Man charged following aggravated burglary in Benburb

DETECTIVES investigating an incident at a house in the Riverview Bungalows area of Benburb have charged a 39-year-old man to appear in court.

The man has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a vehicle following the incident on Friday, March 6.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 1.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police added that the man has also been reported to the PPS in relation to the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.