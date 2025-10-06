Man charged following assault on two females in Cookstown

A 33-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault following an assault on two females in a Cookstown takeaway.
He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 29.
The arrest and charges follow a report to police on October 2 of a social media video of an assault on two females within a takeaway in the James Street area of Cookstown. Following police enquiries, the defendant was identified and arrested.
