BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Man charged following assault on two females in Cookstown

  • 6 October 2025
Man charged following assault on two females in Cookstown
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 October 2025
Less than a minute

A 33-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault following an assault on two females in a Cookstown takeaway.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 29.

The arrest and charges follow a report to police on October 2 of a social media video of an assault on two females within a takeaway in the James Street area of Cookstown. Following police enquiries, the defendant was identified and arrested.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Police officers injured following collision near Strabane Tools stolen from vehicles in Coalisland area Omagh charity benefits after Strabane man done for drug offences

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn