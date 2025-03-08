Man taken to hospital following house fire in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a house on fire in Omagh in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, March 8.

Detective Sergeant Bell said, “At approximately 2.55am, we received a report of a fire at a property in the Riverview Park area.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended and extinguished the flames.

“It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letter box and set alight causing significant damage to the front door.

“One man was inside the property at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.”