A Co Tyrone man sentenced today for killing his mother is expected to be released from prison within six months.

Barry Noone, 47, was jailed for six years for the manslaughter of his 77-year-old mother Una at her home at Rathkeen Avenue, Cookstown, in June 2022.

He will spend half of the sentence out on licence and has already been in custody for two and a half years.

Therefore, he is expected to be released within a matter of months.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Barry Noone had a history of family difficulties and mental health problems.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mrs Noone died due to compressions of the neck.

The prosecution had stated that it was the Crown’s case that Barry Noone had “smothered his mother with a pillow case”.

Barry Noone, who had lived in London for 20 years before returning to live with his mother, had claimed he was not guilty of murder but was guilty of “manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility”.

The Public Prosecution Service accepted his plea of manslaughter.

During his sentencing remarks on Tuesday, Mr Justice O’Hara referred to a victim’s impact statement from Barry Noone’s sister, Tracy.

The judge said it was “challenging reading” and that Tracy believed her brother’s version of events had been “too easily accepted”.

Mrs Noone was discovered in the bedroom of her home, with her rosary beads in her hands.

Her son was arrested at the scene.

A letter was also found signed by Barry Noone stating that he was unable to take any more.

He claimed he not leave his mother to endure her struggles alone.

He said her crosses had become his crosses to bear and he could not carry them anymore.

He later expressed remorse and sorrow at what had happened.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Colhoun said Barry Noone had now been held accountable for his actions.

“At the same time, however, I’m deeply aware that Una’s family and loved ones are left to deal with unimaginable heartache and loss, and my thoughts are with them.”

“This is the most tragic case of domestic homicide, in which an innocent woman’s life was taken.

“Sadly, domestic abuse can take many forms, from emotional to physical abuse.

“Abuse can happen over days or years, or can be a single act. It can affect anyone, irrespective of background, gender or age.

“In this case, an irreversible act of violence took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

“I’m keen to extend our message and I’m appealing to any victim of domestic abuse, whatever form it may take and whatever the circumstances, to please speak to us.

“We will listen to you and we’ll support you.”