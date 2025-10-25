Motorist caught driving at 119mph on Ballygawley road

A motorist has been caught driving at double the speed limit on a 60mph road in Ballygawley.

Police said road safety officers were monitoring the speed of vehicles on a road in the area on Thursday afternoon when they clocked a car travelling at 119mph.

“The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service and receive a date to attend court to explain their actions,” said a police spokesperson.

“Please slow down and take care on our roads to keep everyone safe.”