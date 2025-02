MOURNERS gathered at St Patrick’s Church, Drumquin this morning (Sunday) to celebrate the life of Larry Strain, a highly respected footballer and publican from Omagh, who passed away on Thursday.

In a service lead by Fr Thomas Canning, he described Mr Strain as a ‘man of prayer’ with a passion for sport and music.

“He was watching the Liverpool match when the Lord called him,” said Fr Canning.

Advertisement

“He loved sport and music – two of his many passions which helped bring so much joy to his life which he loved to share with others.”

Fr Canning continued, “Born in England in the early 1940s, Larry was the youngest of 11 children.

“He grew up in Drumquin and in 1967 he married Mary from Galway.

“Mary died in May 2020 and Larry missed her sorely.

“His death came as a great shock to us all, and although unexpected, Larry was certainly prepared as he felt he was never without the Lord in prayer.”

Following the service, Mr Strain was buried in Drumragh Cemetery alongside his wife Mary.

Tributes were paid to the Omagh man this week following the news of his passing.

Advertisement

A statement of behalf of Drumquin GAA described Mr Strain as a ‘Club Trustee’ with a long association with the club.

It read, “On behalf of the Executive Committee and Members of Drumquin Wolfe Tones, we would like to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Strain Family on the death of Lawrence, a Club Trustee with a long association with our Club, Father of Past Player and current Club Coach Larry, Past Player Anne Marie and Granda of current Senior Player Ronan.

“Our thoughts are with his son Larry, daughters Anne Marie and Natalie, Grandchildren Ronan, Aine, Cormac, Emer, Aoibh, Seana, Matthew and Mae, Daughter in law Geraldine, Sons in law Barry and Shane and brother Patsy.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Further tributes poured in from Omagh St Enda’s GAA who described Mr Strain as a ‘much respected’ Tyrone man.

“Larry was an excellent footballer and spend many years playing our games in New York where he was a much respected Tyrone man and a friend to many exiles who joined him there,” said a spokesperson on behalf of the club.

“In later years, he was a familiar face on Bridge Street at the family Public House, but was never far away from the football fields where he supported his family as they followed in his footsteps.”

As a mark of respect to Mr Strain, The Cat and Fiddle (who took over the bar from the Strain family in December 2023) closed on Sunday.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Cat and Fiddle described Mr Strain as a ‘true gentleman’.

“Charming, engaging, razor sharp wit, Larry could hold court with any customer who sat at his bar,” they said.

“No man or woman was a stranger.

“To Larry, thank you for the years of service, company and chats.

“Those ham and cheese toasties saved many a man on a Monday morning.

“A true gentleman.”