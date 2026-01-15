Strabane murder accused case progresses towards trial

A date for committal has been fixed for a Strabane man accused of murder.

An update was heard today at Strabane Magistrates Court in the case of 32-year-old Dylan McCrossan of Beechmount Village. He is accused of murdering Stephen Holmes on February 8, 2025.

McCrossan is also charged with possession of pregabalin and cocaine on February 3 of the same year.

A prosecutor told the court that ‘significant progress’ had been made in the file’s progression towards committal, but some extra work needed done to finalise before a preliminary enquiry.

A preliminary enquiry is a formal hearing at the end of legal proceedings before a case is sent before a Crown Court for trial.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson said that the update was welcomed but he would need time to read the files, which are expected to be ‘voluminous’ ahead of the the committal.

District judge Alana McSorley fixed the preliminary enquiry for March 12, with a review hearing at Strabane Magistrates Court on February 12 to monitor progress.

McCrossan remains on remand for the allegations.