New details of missing person last seen in Cookstown

POLICE say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the safety of a high risk missing person last seen in Tyrone earlier this month.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday), Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O’Loan, said it was ‘completely out of character’ for 21-year-old Lee Johnston, from the Coleraine area, not to be in contact with his family.

Mr Johnston was last seen in the Cookstown area on Saturday, October 7. Police have a confirmed sighting of him in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown at around 4.52pm. CCTV shows him in the store and going through a checkout.

Advertisement

They now have a new confirmed sighting of him in the area of Dunmore Crescent Cookstown at 5.24pm.

Superintendent O’Loan said, “I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well. I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Lee.”

He is described as having short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms. The PSNI have launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance to support the missing person investigation. Two people, a woman aged 31 and a man aged 33, who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.