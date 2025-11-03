New funding for groups helping abuse victims in Tyrone

PROJECTS which offer vital support to victims in Tyrone of domestic and sexual abuse have received funding from two Stormont departments.

A total of £259,091 has been allocated to 10 projects through the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Small Grant Scheme.

The financial support will enable the organisations to deliver a range of crucial services, including trauma-informed counselling, crisis de-escalation therapy, and one-to-one legal advice clinics for victims and survivors.

Announcing the list of successful applicants, Justice Minister, Naomi Long, said: “The impact of domestic and sexual abuse is devastating and all-encompassing; they can affect anyone at any time, regardless of age, sexual orientation or gender, and the organisations that have been successful in their bid for funding reflects that.

“They are also excellent examples of the innovative approaches being taken by the voluntary and community sector to help support people through what is often the most difficult period in their lives.

“From helping potential victims recognise unacceptable behaviour and encouraging them to seek help, to assisting survivors to navigate the justice system, I am confident they will reduce trauma and help service users on the road to recovery.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I welcome the allocation of this funding to community and voluntary organisations which provide crucial support to those most affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

“The projects are strongly aligned with the objectives of the Domestic and Sexual Abuse (DSA) Strategy and have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the Strategy’s goals, with initiatives focused on prevention, early intervention and support for victims.”

The Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy Small Grant Scheme is an initiative under the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy, which is jointly led by the Departments of Justice and Health.

The scheme has been designed to support work with victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse that is being delivered by community and voluntary organisations which are represented on the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Expert Reference Group and/or that are represented on the five Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse Partnerships.

This is the second round of small grant awards delivered under the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy, bringing to £568,718 the amount of money allocated by the Departments of Justice and Health under the scheme.