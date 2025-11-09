New temporary footpath to be built in Omagh

A NEW temporary footpath is to be constructed along Omagh’s Gortin Road to accommodate pedestrians during major roadworks linked to the £375 million Strule Shared Education Campus project.
The footpath will run through part of Grange Park while work continues on the new four-lane carriageway that will serve the multi-school complex once completed.
Construction of the five new schools – Omagh CBS, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy, Omagh High School and Loreto Grammar – is now well underway, with steelwork and key infrastructure clearly visible on site.
All five schools are expected to relocate to the campus in September 2028.
The £375 million project, led by Woodvale-Lowry Construction, has faced years of delays since it was first earmarked for completion in 2020.
Work finally began in May this year following the signing of a new contract.
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has now approved the transfer of land to the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) to enable the temporary footpath, which will remain in place until March 31, 2026.
The final agreement will be subject to a fee assessment by Land and Property Services.
The footpath forms part of a £4 million infrastructure scheme connected to the campus, which includes extensive roadworks along the Mountjoy Road to its junction with the Gortin and Strathroy Roads.
Motorists have already experienced months of disruption, with lane restrictions, temporary closures, and traffic delays since the £3.4 million road-widening scheme began in September.
The works – which have included the removal of several historic trees – are not expected to be completed until the summer of 2026.