Newtownstewart woman fined £600 for ignoring dog warnings

A NEWTOWNSTEWART woman has been fined a total of £600 after repeatedly failing to license five dogs, despite receiving several warnings from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Linda Temple, of Meadow Close, Newtownstewart, did not attend Strabane Magistrates Court and was convicted of five offences of keeping a dog without a licence.

The court was told that the council dog warden made multiple attempts to contact Temple to warn her about licensing the dogs.

Between June 24, 2024, and August 27, 2025, the dog warden visited the property on several occasions and observed five dogs described as “cross-breed bully-type dogs” at the address. Enforcement notices were also issued by post, but no payments were made.

The initial investigation began following a complaint from a neighbour who reported the dogs were “out of control.” The dog warden said that the dogs were seen in the garden of the property and were barking loudly on each visit.

Temple was fined £100 for each offence and ordered to pay £100 in court costs.