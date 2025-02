A STRABANE man has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault on another man this week.

Dylan McCrossan (31), of Beechmount Village, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as having cocaine and the class C drug Pregabalin on the same date.

He made no comment when the charges were put to him at Strabane Magistrates Court earlier today.

The charges relate to an incident at a house in Beechmount Village in the early hours of Monday morning.

Earlier this week, the PSNI said a man in his early 30s had sustained ‘significant injuries’ after an assault.

The man was taken to Altnegelvin Hospital for treatment but has since been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

McCrossan appeared in court via videolink and confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.