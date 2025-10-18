Omagh man arrested on driving matters headbutted police officer

A forty-year-old man has appeared before a special court sitting in relation to driving matters and headbutting a police officer following his arrest.

Martin McGovern from James Street, Omagh is charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, possessing cannabis, failing to provide breath specimen, twice assaulting police, fraudulent use of a registration plate and resisting arrest.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 16 at Omagh Road, Ballygawley.

However there were other additional matters from September 9 including driving while disqualified without insurance and while unfit in various areas in Omagh and Clogher.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court both sets of charges could be connected.

She explained in order of alleged occurrence, police received a report of a suspected drunk driver on the evening of the first incident on the outskirts of Omagh.

While he could not be located at that point a police patrol in the McCrea Park area of Clogher around two hours later observed a car matching the earlier description pull up at a house.

McGovern, who was recognised by officers, exited the car but on seeing police fled on foot.

Extensive searches were conducted but he could not be found.

Then shortly before 8pm on October 16 police received a report of a car being driven erratically, almost causing a collision.

A short time later another report was received of the same car being involved in a collision and the driver had left the scene on foot.

On arrival officers found the car had driven into the rear of the vehicle in front causing significant damage.

Witnesses explained the driver had jumped over a fence and run across fields.

McGovern was found hiding in a hedge and was clearly showing signs of intoxication.

He resisted arrest and became increasingly aggressive, before headbutting a female officer in the face.

While in custody he refused to provide a specimen of blood telling a doctor to “f*** off” and spitting in the face of a police officer.

Checks showed he was disqualified from driving and was wanted for the earlier matters.

During interview he provided “no comment” replies to all questions.

Objecting to bail the officer said McGovern current address cannot be ascertained and it is suspected he was not residing in Omagh but at McCrea Park, Clogher.

She added, “There are 73 previous convictions including 34 driving matters. He continues to not only drive but to cause danger to the public by the matter of driving. He regularly abuses alcohol and illegal drugs and is putting others at risk.”

A defence barrister pointed to identity issues and suggested bail could be granted with conditions including residence at specific address and not being in any vehicle.

However District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused stating, “This man represents a danger to the public. He has no regard for driving disqualifications.”

McGovern will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on November 9.