Omagh refugee on a journey to find his missing relatives

A Syrian refugee living in Omagh for the last seven years has returned to his native country to try to find missing relatives.

Emad Al Rawashdeh left Syria in 2014 during the outbreak of a civil war.

They first lived in Lebanon before the United Nations resettled Emad and some of his family to Omagh.

Advertisement

However, some of his children and grandchildren remained in the Middle East and travelled to Libya last year.

Emad last heard from the group in August 2024 – he said his son explained they were in touch with a trafficker who would help them reach Italy by boat.

He’s now returned to Syria, accompanied by a journalist and camera crew from the BBC Spotlight programme, to try to find answers about what happened to the group of 10.

You can read more about Emad story’s here, and the programme is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.