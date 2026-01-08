Omagh retail stores highlight serious concerns over Sainsbury’s plans

THREE of Omagh’s largest independent retail groups have lodged formal objections to plans for a new multi-million pound Sainsbury’s store, warning the development could seriously damage local businesses and leave the council ‘wide open to legal challenge’.

The proposed supermarket, earmarked for the Great Northern Retail Park, is currently out for public consultation and is expected to be considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council later this year.

Strong opposition has already emerged over the potential impact of the development on traffic in the Tamlaght Road area. Retail NI, which represents retailers across the North, has also lodged formal objections highlighting what it describes as ‘serious concerns’ with the proposal.

Now, the McBride Retail Group, McCullagh Retail and the Hamilton Spar Group, which together operate almost a dozen shops locally, have added their voices, calling for the scheme to be reassessed under a strict ‘Town Centre First’ policy.

Terence McCullagh of McCullagh Retail said the proposal could have ‘serious and far-reaching consequences’ for businesses already under significant pressure.

“There appears to be undue haste to grant permission without proper due process,” he said. “In doing so, the council risks leaving itself open to legal challenge by failing to adhere to established planning policy. Local businesses and residents are simply asking for fairness, transparency and consistency.”

Peter McBride, director of the McBride Retail Group, described it as ‘bizarre’ that the application is not being treated as an out-of-town centre development.

“The existing permission is for a bulk goods retail warehouse, which is completely different from a food superstore,” he said. “This (application) should be rejected immediately and the applicant asked to submit a change of use aplication as would be the norm in circumstances like this.”

Calls have also been made for a full retail impact assessment to be carried out.

Charlie Hamilton, who runs a Spar store close to the proposed site, said traffic concerns were paramount.

“At present the road is already extremely busy and even considering the addition of a major supermarket chain with added customers and deliveries, feeding into the already chaotic junction, would be a step in the wrong direction for the town,” he added.

“I run the local SPAR on the Tamlaght Road and I don’t understand how original planning permission for bulk goods can now be revised for grocery retail. This is a completely separate catgeory and should be treated as such.”

In a statement, a council spokesperson confirmed that a number of representations had been received.

“All comments will be carefully considered as part of the assessment and determination of these planning applications,” they said, adding that no further comment could be made while the applications remain under consideration.