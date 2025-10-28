Omagh trainee doctor receives prestigious university award

A HIGH-achieving university graduate from Omagh has received a prestigious honour after achieving the highest marks in his class for final year examinations in medicine, surgery and obstetrics.

Aidan Kelly was awarded the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland’s Reuben Harvey Prize at a special ceremony in Dublin.

Aidan studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin, graduating with top marks. He is currently an intern at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Advertisement

“I would like to have a career in hospital medicine that combines clinical and research activities as well as teaching students and junior colleagues,” he said.

“I would also like to be involved in health system planning and policy to help address the approaching challenges of an aging population and changing expectations of healthcare.

“I view being awarded the Reuben Harvey Medal as a public mark of recognition of the hard work that has brought me to this point in my career, both on the part of myself and of the many people whom I have been fortunate enough to have been guided by throughout my childhood and education.

“It’s also an honour to represent Trinity College Dublin and all the staff and classmates there with whom I had the pleasure of sharing my college experience and from whom I learnt so much.”