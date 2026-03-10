Omagh event hears fears of parents about children’s screen time

“I NEARLY wish we could go back to when there was no technology.”

That was the sentiment shared by one Omagh mother as parents from across the county gathered at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh for a Home-Start event exploring how families can navigate the growing influence of screens and smartphones in children’s lives.

The event brought together guest speakers and local parents who wanted to learn more about the impact of screens on young children, particularly those up to five years old, and how families can create healthier digital habits at home.

While experts spoke about child development and technology use, much of the evening focused on the real experiences and concerns of parents.

Among them was Omagh mother Gemma O’Brien, who has four children aged 14, 12, eight and six.

Gemma said technology has become difficult to avoid, particularly once children reach secondary school.

“My two oldest have phones. I got them one when they went into first year,” she said. “In a way, it’s like parental peer pressure because you feel like they are missing out if they don’t have one.”

Clear rules

Despite allowing smartphones, the local lady said her family tries to keep clear rules around their use.

“We switch off the Wi-Fi at night, and there are no phones in the bedrooms,” she said.

However, Gemma admitted that navigating the online world as a parent can still feel daunting.

“I remember reading that if you allow your child to have a phone in their bedroom, you may as well have a stranger in the room,” she said. “That really hit a nerve with me.”

She also raised concerns about social media and the pressure it can place on young people.

“My daughter is twelve and has just started first year. She looks at TikTok, and everybody looks perfect,” she said. “Then she wants her hair to be perfect and her skin to be perfect, and she’s using skincare products she doesn’t need.”

Gemma believes more support is needed for parents trying to guide their children through the digital world.

“I don’t think parents are very tech savvy, and I think parents need to be trained in how to protect their children,” she said.

“I nearly wish we could go back to when there was no technology. But we can’t, so we just have to try and manage it the best we can.”

Another parent who attended the event – and who wished to remain anonymous – said she attended the Home-Start event because she worries about how screens may affect the development of her young children, aged three and five.

“The digital era is scary,” she said. “Whatever happened to actual toys? Children seem to be on screens all the time, and realistically, you don’t know what it is doing to their development.”

Carefully manage

The local mum explained that while the family allows some television in the evenings, they try to carefully manage what their children watch.

“We have cartoons on sometimes, but we try to choose programmes that are not too overstimulating,” she said. “If it feels overwhelming for us with all the colours and noise, what must it be like for a small child?”

The parent added that the family also avoids open video platforms as much as possible.

“We don’t really use YouTube in our house. If we do, it’s YouTube Kids, and we are watching it with them,” she said.

She also expressed concern about content that appears child-friendly but may actually not be suitable.

“Some things look like they’re for kids, but they really aren’t,” she said. “It’s quite scary when you realise what children could be exposed to.”