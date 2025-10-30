Police investigate after graffiti painted on Strabane wall

POLICE are investigating a report of graffiti in the Ballycolman Avenue area of Strabane.

A PSNI statement was issued to the Strabane Chronicle shortly after the newspaper received a phone call from someone claiming to be involved with the town’s republican community.

The caller claimed the names of a number of prison officers alleged to have ‘brutalised’ republican prisoners had been spray-painted on a wall in the Ballycolman area.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed to the Chronicle that a report of graffiti had been received.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 511 of 29/10/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”