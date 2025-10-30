BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Police investigate after graffiti painted on Strabane wall

  • 30 October 2025
Police investigate after graffiti painted on Strabane wall
The Ballycolman estate in Strabane.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 October 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are investigating a report of graffiti in the Ballycolman Avenue area of Strabane.

A PSNI statement was issued to the Strabane Chronicle shortly after the newspaper received a phone call from someone claiming to be involved with the town’s republican community.

The caller claimed the names of a number of prison officers alleged to have ‘brutalised’ republican prisoners had been spray-painted on a wall in the Ballycolman area.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed to the Chronicle that a report of graffiti had been received.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 511 of 29/10/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Related posts:

Police investigating suspected arson attack in Strabane Appeal launched to bring Strabane man home from France Police investigating arson attack on property in Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

error code: 522