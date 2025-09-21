Police investigating suspected arson attack in Strabane

AN investigation is underway following a fire that broke out in the Strabane area yesterday evening.

The fire has since been brought under control.

The incident, which took place on the Lifford Road, was reported at 7.45pm on Saturday and is being treated as arson.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police in Strabane attended the scene of a fire at commercial premises at Lifford Road, on Saturday 20th September.

“A report was received at around 7.45pm that a container full of tyres had been set alight, totally destroying the container and its contents, as well as damaging a nearby parked car.

“The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 20/09/25 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”