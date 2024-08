Police are advising road users to expect traffic disruption across the Omagh and Mid Ulster areas today (Saturday) due to the Royal Black Preceptory Parades.

In addition to the main demonstrations – there will also be a number of annual feeder parades taking place in both areas.

Delays are expected from 10am in Ballygawley as participants and supporters arrive to assemble at the Omagh Road, Ballygawley.

Please note the A5 Omagh to Ballygawley Road will be closed at Curr Road and Moylagh Road for Ballygawley bound traffic from approximately 12pm until 5pm. Local diversions will be in place and signposted.

At 12pm the parade will proceed along Church Street, Main Street, Old Dungannon Road, Dungannon Road and Ballygawley Roundabout to the Coronation Field on the Omagh Road.

It is expected at 3.30pm the return parade will depart from the demonstration field along Omagh Road and Dungannon Road, dispersing at around 5.30pm.

In Beragh, delays are also expected from 10am as participants and supporters assemble at the Moylagh Road.

At approximately 12.30pm, the parade will leave the Moylagh Road and proceed along Main Street, Cooley Road and into the demonstration field.

The return parade will leave at around 3.30pm and move back along Cooley Road and proceed towards Main Street, dispersing at around 5 pm

Police will implement diversions as required for all parades in the area to help accommodate the flow of traffic and avoid potential delays.