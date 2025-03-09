Police launch investigation following sudden death in Cookstown

POLICE have confirmed that they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area of Cookstown.
The incident happened today (Sunday) and police have stated that enquiries are continuing at this time.
