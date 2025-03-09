This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Police launch investigation following sudden death in Cookstown

  • 9 March 2025
Police launch investigation following sudden death in Cookstown
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 9 March 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE have confirmed that they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Burnvale Crescent area of Cookstown. 

The incident happened today (Sunday) and police have stated that enquiries are continuing at this time.

 

Advertisement

Related posts:

31-year-old man charged following serious assault in Strabane Father of two dies following assault in Strabane Emergency services in attendance at major incident in Cookstown

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn