Police officers injured following collision near Strabane

TWO police officers sustained injuries after their patrol vehicle was rammed in the Ballymagorry area near Strabane on Saturday.

A report was received at approximately 12.45pm on September 20 of a collision in the Newbuildings area of Derry.

One of the vehicles involved, a blue Ford van, was driven by a man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol who made off from the scene.

A short time later the van came to the attention of police outside Ballymagorry. When Officers tried to stop the vehicle, it collided head-on with their patrol car.

Chief Inspector Gahan said, “The driver, a 26-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and assaulted both officers at the scene.

“He was restrained and subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, as well as assault on police and resisting police.

“Both officers required medical treatment at the scene and attended hospital for their injuries. Their patrol car was also significantly damaged.

“Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for doing their jobs and in this case, attempting to stop a dangerous driver on our roads.

“I would also like to commend two members of the public who stopped and assisted the officers at the scene as they faced challenging circumstances.

“Their actions were brave and admirable for intervening to help – a reflection of true community spirit.

“Both officers are being supported and receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures from within the Police Service as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 684 20/09/25.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org