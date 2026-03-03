Why we must take better care of our heritage sites in Omagh

THE loss of an integral piece of Omagh’s heritage last week reiterates the need to preserve history. Crevenagh House, 200 years of standing with close ties to the town, was wiped out in just a few fiery hours.

Many people I have spoken to over the years remembered the house well, and the kind family that inhabited it. Whilst it was a terrible tragedy let’s not beat around the bush – people only care about the history now that it’s gone.

‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’, wrote philosopher George Santayana. Such a quote is well in practice in our town. The Omagh Workhouse, which was tossed over 70 years ago, is barely remembered by the rubble hidden in the undergrowth, While it was not subject to vandalism or destruction, efforts to memorialise it has been met with struggles.

Scotts Mills, another long-standing piece of the town’s history, remains only in rubble and decaying signage.

But what is important is the present – St Lucia Barracks and Coneywarren house. Two very important buildings for two very different reasons, yet both under high risk of attack.

St Lucia has suffered dozens of arsons and thefts in the past few years as it lays barely protected amidst discussions for its future.

Coneywarren stands as a dangerous ruin filled with memories of staff and children who once resided there.

We, as a town, need to become aware of the eroding history around us and take steps to preserve this heritage before it is too late – like for Crevenagh House.