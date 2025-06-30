Racist package sent to local councillor

POLICE have confirmed that they are investigating a ‘vile package’ that was sent to a local councillor in the post that contained up to 40 pages of racist material, neo-Nazi propaganda and further information denying the Holocaust.

The package also included disturbing photographs of dismembered babies as well as Adolf Hitler.

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has said he will ‘not be intimidated’ after receiving the package last week.

Believed to have been sent from the Republic of Ireland, the package was posted to the Mid Ulster District Council office in Dungannon.

Having reported the incident to police, Mr Quinn said he ‘utterly condemns’ what he described as a ‘vile’ package.

“Let me be absolutely clear,” said the local councillor.

“This will not intimidate me or silence my voice.

“I am proud of my record, and no anonymous coward sending hate mail will ever change that.

“I’ve spent over a decade standing up against racism and bigotry in Mid Ulster – whether it’s cleaning racists graffiti, standing shoulder to shoulder with victims, or always calling out hate wherever I see it.

“I’ll keep doing it, no matter who tried to stop me.”

Thanking everyone who has sent message of support in recent days, Mr Quinn said, “It means a lot.

“We are stronger than hate, and we will stand together against those who want to drag our society backwards.”

Enquiries into the incident are continuing with police confirming that a report has been received.