Residents stage protest walk over Drumquin wind turbine plans

LOCAL people opposing proposals to erect almost 20 new wind turbines on the hills above Drumquin have taken part in a protest walk to highlight their concerns about the developments.

More than 60 people joined the community walk, organised by residents who want to protect Dooish and Dunaree Hills and preserve them in their current state.

The proposed wind farms are expected to include turbines ranging in height from 142 to 180 metres, with some located as little as a mile from Drumquin village.

“People are not happy. They are angry and feel stamped on by big foreign energy companies,” a spokesperson for the group opposing the developments said.

“They do not feel consulted. It all feels like a big secret kept from the community, and people are genuinely worried about what lies ahead. There is a strong feeling that Drumquin, and much of Tyrone, is becoming a dumping ground for concrete and steel turbines that other areas won’t accept.

“These new projects, towering over Drumquin, will fundamentally change the character of the village and how it looks. The area is in danger of becoming completely saturated and industrialised.”

The spokesperson also raised concerns about the environmental impact of the proposals, noting that Dunaree is officially designated as an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

“These developments pose a significant threat to this special area, including its flora and fauna, local wildlife and migrating birds,” they said.

“The local topography means the turbines would be highly visible across a wide area. When combined with other existing and approved wind farms nearby, the cumulative impact would amount to an unacceptable industrialisation of the landscape.”

The group said it has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the level of opposition expressed by local residents.

Meetings have already taken place with local politicians, including DUP councillor Mark Buchanan and Sinn Féin’s Anne-Marie Donnelly.

In addition, plans have been submitted for an electricity storage station on the Dooish Road, which residents fear could be noisy, cause pollution and become an eyesore.