Residents vow to fight new Drumquin windfarm proposals

PLANS for two separate windfarm developments in the hills above Drumquin have sparked strong opposition from local residents, who fear the proposals would have a damaging impact on the environment and the character of the area.

The projects – brought forward by ABO Energy and Energia – would see a total of 12 turbines, each up to 150 metres high, constructed close to the Glenn, Bradan and Glenbane Roads.

However, residents say Drumquin is already surrounded by turbines, with 41 windmills currently operating nearby, generating power for around 100,000 homes.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Amanda Braden said local people feel their community has already contributed enough to renewable energy targets.

“We are saying ‘no more’ to the big energy companies,” she said. “It’s time for them to look elsewhere and not come back here for more.”

Ms Braden claimed that large energy firms target rural areas they view as easy to exploit.

“They use modelling to find areas they think will be a walkover – places where incomes are lower and people have more to worry about.

“They’ve picked the wrong village to swamp with windmills. We’re saying no more.”

Public meetings were due to be held in Drumquin this week to discuss the proposals and potentially establish a campaign group to coordinate opposition.

One of the main concerns centres on the size and location of the proposed turbines. Six are earmarked for Dunaree Fort, an area locals describe as historically and environmentally significant, and home to a population of red squirrels.

“That hill can be seen from all over the village, and it’s the sister to Dooish,” said Ms Braden. “This will affect the way we experience living here. It will impact property values and destroy part of our village heritage. Once the hill is buried in concrete, future generations will never understand what it meant.”

Local resident Brian Devlin said the community is deeply worried about the environmental and visual impact.

“I’d be really fearful if these turbines go ahead,” he said. “We need to think carefully about the impact of developments like this and protect our natural and historic areas.”

Responding, ABO Energy said it is still exploring the potential for a windfarm at Dunaree Hill.

“Renewable energy projects like this are crucial to meeting Northern Ireland’s legally binding climate change commitments, as well as offering significant economic and energy security benefits,” a spokesperson said.