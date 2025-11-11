Shop/cafe plans for former Cookstown bank building

A former bank in Cookstown could be set for a new lease of life.

The former Allied Irish Bank branch at 2-4 James Street might be turned into a shop/café, should a planning application to that effect be rescheduled for consideration at a later date.

The matter had been listed for consideration at the latest planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, but committee members were informed at the meeting that the application has had to be withdrawn from the schedule.

It is expected to be discussed at a later planning meeting.

The planning application has been lodged by Bell Rolston Planning Consultancy, Ballyclare, on behalf of Paul Campbell Properties Ltd, Cookstown.

The plans are for a proposed change of use from a bank to a coffee shop/café at ground-floor level, including building alterations to the entrance.

Aside from the ground-floor café, the first floor would be used to accommodate a staff room, a kitchen, an office and staff toilets, while the second floor would be dedicated to storage, alongside a meeting room.

The commercial operation is envisaged to be relatively small, with an estimated three employees and 75 daily customers.