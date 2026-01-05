Sister of missing Cookstown man appeals for more information

THE sister of a Cookstown man who has been missing since New Year’s Day has said her family are ‘not whole’ without her brother and has pleaded for anyone with any further information to come forward.

Taylor Stewart (21) was last seen in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am last Thursday.

Speaking with We Are Tyrone, Mr Stewart’s sister Paige said, “Me and mummy would fight to our deaths for Taylor to come home.

“We are not whole without him.

“Someone, somewhere knows something and if they have any sort of conscience they would leave a note or tell someone where he is.”

Earlier this week, Ms Stewart took to social media on what had been three days since he brother was reported missing.

“Taylor, if you are reading this, you are not in any trouble with the police or anyone else,” she said.

“Please ring one of us to let us know you are alive and somewhere warm.

“We all love you. We aren’t angry of disappointed in you. We are completely heartbroken and thinking the worst.

“We want you in our arms. I promise you, no one will say or do anything to upset you, please just let us know you are alive.”

As the search for the missing Cookstown man continues, numerous search parties were deployed in the Cookstown area over the weekend, with multiple organisations working alongside the PSNI on the ground, including Lough Neagh Rescue, Swift Water Rescue Team and K9 Search and Rescue NI.

Mr Stewart is described by police as being around 5ft 8in tall and medium build with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency quoting the reference number ‘1108 of 01/01/26’.