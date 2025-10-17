Strabane retailer highlights hidden costs of running a business

A STRABANE retailer has revealed the surprising costs of running a high street business – including a £385.44 annual bill just for playing music in his shop.

Declan Hughes of Gormley’s Shoes on Main Street in the town also reiterated recent calls for an overhaul of the rates system to support local businesses.

“I thought I would post this up just to make people aware that there are not just the usual costs such as rates, heating and electricity to worry about if you’re a business on the high street,” he said. “I need to stress that I’m not complaining about it, and that wasn’t the reason for the post – but it’s the reality of doing business. We’ve been paying this bill since we first opened and it has gone up in that time, but it’s not unexpected.

“People think it’s a scam. It’s not.”

Some have suggested simply refusing to pay, but for Declan, that’s not an option.

“In retail you’re not always busy and the shop can be quiet for periods of time and you need a bit of music for your sanity instead of sitting in a quiet shop all day.”

He explained that avoiding the charge isn’t possible, as mystery shoppers from the musical licence body PPL PRS are known to visit establishments only to phone later and request payment.

Asked what would help his and other businesses, Declan said a restructuring of the rates system that favours a revenue-based model would be beneficial.

“One of the biggest costs we have as a business is rates which are only going up. They’re using a model that was around in the 19th century and is vastly unfit for the 21st century and needs to change for the high street to survive.”