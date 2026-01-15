Community rallies to help Omagh musician’s cancer battle

THE family of a former All-Ireland champion musician have paid tribute to the Omagh community and people further afield for the outpouring of support shown during his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Ronan Gallagher (45), originally from Omagh and now living in Tournai, Belgium, is currently undergoing treatment for glioblastoma.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Ronan’s sisters, Naomh and Aisling, said the family has been overwhelmed by the kindness shown since his diagnosis.

“As a family, we are shocked, numb and devastated for our Ronan,” they said. “He is the brightest star in the sky, the funniest person in our house, and a brother who sees the positive in all aspects of life.

“Even in these dark days, he is keeping his spirits up. Just the other day, he asked our mum if she knew what he loved most about the snow – his answer was that he could go out and play in it.”

Mr Gallagher celebrated his 45th birthday on November 26, just days before receiving life-changing news.

Following CT and MRI scans, doctors discovered a tumour in the left frontotemporal region of his brain, accompanied by significant swelling that required immediate hospital admission.

He underwent a complex ten-hour neurosurgical procedure on December 4, before confirmation on December 16 that the tumour was glioblastoma.

Instead of travelling home to Omagh to spend Christmas with his family, Ronan spent the festive period attending hospital appointments, scans and consultations with oncology and radiotherapy teams in Belgium.

He was also fitted for protective headgear, making Christmas and New Year starkly different from previous years.

A further blow came on December 30, when his oncologist confirmed that while surgeons had successfully removed a large tumour, residual tumour tissue remained.

Doctors now plan to target this with an intensive course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Mr Gallagher is due to begin radiotherapy today (Thursday) , attending sessions Monday to Friday for six weeks. He will also commence oral chemotherapy alongside this treatment.

Following this phase, he is scheduled for a four-week treatment break, during which further scans will assess his response.

Naomh and Aisling said Ronan is receiving excellent care, despite the family’s wish to have him closer to home.

“Ronan is receiving the best care possible, and we know he is in the best place to have received this devastating diagnosis, despite our burning desire to have him home and wrap him in cotton wool,” they said.

“While Ronan has health insurance, which is required in Belgium, it only covers a certain amount of treatment and medication. At this stage, the full extent and cost of the treatment required remains unknown.”

To help cover mounting medical, travel and living costs, a GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday evening. Ronan is currently unable to work and must travel daily for treatment, while his fiancée, Frédérique, has reduced her working hours to care for him.

The response has been overwhelming, with almost £25,000 raised so far.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of everyone who has already donated,” the family added. “We are kindly asking for help to cover medical bills, travel costs and other expenses that may arise during this difficult time.

“Any support, no matter how small, means so much to us, and we thank you for being part of this journey.”

Tragically, the family suffered another devastating blow last week when Ronan’s mother, Goretti, passed away suddenly at her home in Omagh. Her funeral took place on Friday, January 9, and Ronan was able to attend the service at Sacred Heart Church

Before moving abroad, Mr Gallagher worked in a number of bars in Omagh and earned a strong reputation as a talented multi-instrumentalist musician.

He was also a member of Omagh St Enda’s and part of the club’s Ballad Group, which claimed the All-Ireland title in 2008.

After reaching the All-Ireland stages for three consecutive years, Mr Gallagher secured the title alongside Niall McEnhill, Noelle Toner, Nuala Burns and Caoileann McEnhill.