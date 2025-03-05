This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
  5 March 2025
Teenager dies in road collision
Nigel McDonaghBy Nigel McDonagh - 5 March 2025
POLICE have confirmed that an 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon on Tuesday night.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said, “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“The Coalisland Road remains closed at this time.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

