‘There’s no shame in talking about your mental health…’

AS the members of Omagh Rotary Club marked the start of 2026 at its weekly lunch meeting, they heard the views of an award-winning 16-year-old school pupil on the challenges facing young people today.

The club traditionally has a guest speaker at its first meeting of the new year and this time round that message was delivered by Drumragh Integrated College A-Level pupil, Ellie McGuigan, who recently won the Omagh heat of the Rotary organisation’s annual Youth Leadership competition and also excelled at the Zone final in Letterkenny.

Ellie and her grandmother, retired teacher, Kay McGuigan, were welcomed by Rotary club president, Ronald Oldcroft.

He commented that at the start of his year in office one of his initiatives was to focus on youth and so he was delighted that the young student was present.

At the end of her eloquently delivered address Mr Oldcroft expressed the club’s thanks to Ellie and presented her with a small token of appreciation, as well as wishing her well for the future.

At the outset of her address Ellie told the gathering there were many issues which young people face today, including pressure from schoolwork and preparation for exams – to worries about the future. She referred to the importance of teachers, family and friends helping lighten the pressures at exam periods. Young people need to be aware that there are people to talk to when you’re feeling extreme stress,” she said.

‘Impacting lives’

Ellie went on to say: “Another problem which I believe is impacting young people’s lives more and more everyday is money. Driving lessons, cars, money for school, clothes, and saving for the future are just a few of the things which young people have to consider when is comes to money.”

Looking to the future she referred to the cost of young people going to university.

She added that to meet the cost of life today young people might have to consider a part-time job adding this into their school and social life, thus adding to the pressure on their shoulders.

Continuing her address Ellie highlighted mental health issues which she said had become more prevalent in young people’s lives.

“Awareness needs to be brought to people about the severity of young people’s negative mental health to help tackle the stigma which currently exists around it. Informing young people that there is nothing to be ashamed of about speaking up about their problems and providing information on where to get help if you need it is essential in making young people feel seen. Teenage years can be the best of your life, if you have support from those around you.”

‘The AI problem’

She went on, “The final issue which I would like to draw your attention to is the increasing reliance on AI platforms.

“The complete over-reliance on AI is resulting in the destruction of creative minds and critical thinking.

“I believe it’s very important that young people understand the uses of AI without allowing it to overtake their own individual thinking.

“AI is a tool of the future, and young people can take advantage of this tool but they need to be aware of the dangers it has upon the creative and individual elements of humanity. AI can be beneficial, if young people are taught how to use it correctly.”

“These are the main issues which I think are currently affecting the majority of young people. I believe that it’s very important to draw attention to these issues and do what we can to make a change to these issues while we can, and the first step is making people aware of them.”

She thanked the Rotary club for the opportunity to be present and address the members.