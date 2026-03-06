Omagh runners aiming for All-Ireland glory this weekend

THREE talented students from Loreto Grammar School will compete in the All-Ireland Cross Country Championships this Saturday.

The trio’s journey began on a particularly muddy day in Necarne, where they delivered an outstanding performance to claim first place overall as a team.

Their individual success further highlighted the talent within the Loreto squad, with Cora securing gold, Sarah taking bronze, and Cass finishing fifth.

Their next challenge took them to Mallusk for the Ulster Championships, held in some of the harshest conditions of the season.

Battling driving rain, gale-force winds, low temperatures and deep mud, the girls showed grit well beyond their years.

Despite the punishing course, Cora finished in the top 10, qualifying as an individual for the All Irelands. Meanwhile, Sarah and Cass demonstrated exceptional teamwork, sticking close together throughout the race.

Their determined efforts secured 36th and 37th place, earning enough points to clinch 3rd place overall and a team qualification for the All-Ireland finals.

The girls will now return to Mallusk this Saturday (March 7) for what promises to be a spectacular event at the highest level of schools’ cross country.

Loreto Grammar School expressed enormous pride in the girls’ achievements.

“These girls have shown extraordinary determination, teamwork and commitment throughout challenging conditions,” said a delighted spokesperson from the school. “Their achievements reflect the spirit of Loreto, and we could not be prouder of them.”

The school also extended heartfelt thanks to the girls’ club coaches and parents for the overwhelming support that has helped prepare them to compete at such an exceptional standard.