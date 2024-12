The death has occurred of Sharon Corr (Ballinderry) 12th December 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Sanville Private Nursing Home, Sharon, dearly beloved daughter of the late John Joe and Sadie R.I.P. and much-loved sister of John and Geraldine (Quinn). Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, brother-in-law Kevin, John’s partner Maggie Ann, nephews Kian, Conan, niece Rhiannon, aunts, uncles and wider family circle.