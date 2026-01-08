Tony Marlow remembered as a giant of Tyrone football

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the foremost Gaelic footballers of the 1970s following the death of Tony Marlow from Eskra.

Tony enjoyed success at schools, inter-county and club level during a distinguished playing career. He was a member of the Tyrone minor team that captured a breakthrough Thomas Markham Cup All-Ireland title in 1973, earning an All-Ireland Minor medal.

Away from the field, he was also widely respected as a teacher at St Patrick’s Primary School in Eskra, where he played a significant role in encouraging young people’s involvement in Gaelic games.

In 1976, Tony was part of the Augher St Macartan’s team that won the Tyrone Senior Championship for the first time in the club’s history. He also played a key role in the development of his native Eskra Emmetts club from the 1970s onwards.

Paying tribute, Eskra Emmetts said Tony was one of the figures who helped shape both the club and the wider community.

“When we think of our club, we remember not just today’s players and members, but the generations who wore our colours with pride and helped build what we have today,” the club said.

“Tony was one of those special figures, a true Gael whose passion, heart and determination defined every game he played.”

They recalled that during the 1971/72 season, Tony was part of the Eskra team that won the West Tyrone Junior League. That same season, he also represented Tyrone Vocational Schools. Just a year later, he lined out with the Tyrone minor side that went on to All-Ireland glory in 1973.

During a five-year period when Eskra Emmetts were inactive, Tony played for neighbouring Augher St Macartan’s, continuing to showcase his talent at both school and club level. He was also part of the Omagh CBS team that won the MacRory Cup in 1974.

In 1976, he starred at wing half-forward as Augher claimed their first-ever Tyrone Senior Championship, a performance that left a lasting impression.

When Eskra Emmetts reformed in 1978, Tony played a central role as a player, coach and later as a manager.

Off the pitch, he gave tirelessly to the club, coaching underage teams, transporting players to matches and dedicating his time to nurturing the next generation. Through his work as a teacher in St Patrick’s Primary School, Eskra, he was instrumental in promoting Gaelic games among local youth.

“Tony will be remembered not only for his footballing brilliance, but for the gentleman he was – someone who brought joy to teammates, supporters and all who knew him,” the club added.

Tyrone GAA also paid tribute, describing Tony as part of a generation that did so much to raise the standard and profile of football in the county.