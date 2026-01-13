Tributes to much-loved Omagh woman Goretti Gallagher

FAMILY and friends gathered in Omagh to celebrate the life of much-loved mother, sister and grandmother Goretti Gallagher, who passed away suddenly last week.

Her Requiem Mass took place at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Friday. Mrs Gallagher, a mother of four — Ronan, Naomh, Aisling and Shaun — died unexpectedly at her home in Willowmount Park, Omagh, on January 6.

She was the daughter of the late Michael and Isabel Loughran and sister of Marian, Bernie, Eilish, Mairead and Martina, and the late John. Her husband, Noel, predeceased her nine years ago.

Speaking at the funeral, Father Thomas Canning paid tribute to her life and character.

“She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and her family will miss her very deeply,” he said.

“Her death came as a terrible shock to all of us. We were not prepared for it. Yet her passing allows us to appreciate what a gift her life was to so many people, especially to her family, to whom she meant so much for so long.

“She did so much good for others, and in doing so allowed Jesus to come into her life.

“For all of us who knew her well, we know she loved to look out for other people. This passion led her to become involved with the Good Samaritans. But above all else, she always put her family first.

“Her home operated on one simple policy — it was always an open house. She loved nothing more than a full home.

“To everyone gathered here today, I offer our deepest sympathy to her family and to all who felt close to her in any way.”

Following the funeral, Mrs Gallagher’s remains were laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who held her dear.

There were also warm tributes from Clanabogan Drama Circle who was an actress with the group with a spokesperson stating she brought much ‘laughter and joy’ to her roles.

A spokesperson for the group said, “As a group we were shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Goretti Gallagher. As an actress with the group, Goretti brought much laughter and joy to her role. Her most recent performance as the flamboyant Morag Delamare in The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley provided much amusement and comedy. Goretti loved to be in the middle of fun both on and off stage.

“We keep Goretti’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”