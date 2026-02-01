Two men arrested following arson attack in Cookstown

TWO men have been arrested following an arson attack in Cookstown on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.10pm in a flat in the Sullenboy Park area of the town and resulted in the evacuation of some neighbouring residents.

Following the arrests, a PSNI spokesperson said, “Upon officers’ arrival, the fire had already been extinguished by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Substantial damage was caused to the upstairs flat – as well as fumes and smoke that spready to neighbouring properties.”

Police confirmed that the affected residents who evacuated their homes have since been allowed to return home and that no one was injured.

“Thankfully, no one was in the flat at the time of the fire – and no injuries were reported,” they continued.

“This was a reckless fire that could have resulted in much more serious consequences, risking life and a clear attempt to destroy someone’s home.

“As a result, we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life – with two men aged 20 and 22 arrested, and currently in police custody assisting with our enquiries.”

Police said they are keen to hear from anyone who observed suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the report.

“Please make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 1232 31/01/26 if you have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area that could help with our investigation.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org