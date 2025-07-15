Two women hospitalised following collision

TWO women have been hospitalised following a collision outside Omagh yesterday (Monday).
At 12.40pm emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the collision between two vehicles on the Clanabogan Road.
A police spokesperson said, “Police in Omagh received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Creevan Road and Clanabogan Road at around 12.40pm on Monday, July 14.
“Officers and emergency services colleagues attended the scene, with two women subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“Both vehicles were recovered from the scene and the roads have now fully reopened.”
