Tyrone man dies at scene of road incident

A TYRONE man is believed to have died at the scene of a road collision in Co Fermanagh on Friday night.
Police say they attended the scene of a collision in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh, shortly before 11pm.
A police spokesperson said, “The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious or as a result of the collision at this time.”
The man has not yet been formally identified.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)