Tyrone man dies at scene of road incident

  • 18 October 2025
A TYRONE man is believed to have died at the scene of a road collision in Co Fermanagh on Friday night.

Police say they attended the scene of a collision in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh, shortly before 11pm.

A police spokesperson said, “The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious or as a result of the collision at this time.”

The man has not yet been formally identified.

