Minister rules out ‘urgent repairs’ to two busy roads in Omagh

THE Infrastructure Minister has ruled out ‘urgent repairs’ to two busy roads in Omagh.

Last month, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council wrote to the Department of Infrastructure to raise concerns about the state of the surfaces of Hospital Road and Kevlin Road.

However, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins had told the council her department does not have the money for the repairs needed.

She said resurfacing schemes are funded through her department’s Structural Maintenance Programme.

“Regrettably, for some time the available investment has not kept pace with what is needed to maintain all of our roads in a reasonable condition,” wrote Ms Kimmins in a letter to the council.

“While there are many roads that would benefit from investment, due to limited budget resources, resurfacing work is taken forward through the prioritisation of those deemed most in need of intervention.

“I can confirm that there are currently no plans to resurface either Hospital Road or Kevlin Road.

“You may be aware that Hospital Road has recently been the subject of significant utility works through open trench excavation, therefore the carriageway remains within the utility companies’ maintenance liability period.

“Local officials also consider it prudent to allow a period for any settlement to occur before progressing a carriageway resurfacing scheme to avoid the risk of surface cracking or failure at a later stage.

“Both roads will be considered again for resurfacing in the 2026

27 financial year.

“In the interim, routine inspections of the Hospital and Kevlin Roads will continue in line with my Department’s Limited Service maintenance policy.”