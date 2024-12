Tributes have continued to pour in for Tyrone GAA legend Jody Gormley.

Jody, 53, died yesterday just weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

His funeral will take place from his home in Belfast on Thursday before he is brought home to Trillick for burial.

Journalist Alan Rodgers visited the Trillick St Macartans club today to speak to club members about the impact Jody had on so many people.