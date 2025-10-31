Warning after youths break into former Lidl store in Strabane

POLICE have warned that someone could have been ‘seriously injured or worse’ after bricks and heavy masonry were thrown at passing vehicles during a night of anti-social behaviour in Strabane.

Officers say around 30 young people gathered in the Bradley Way area on Monday evening, where damage was caused to a car and the windscreen of a police patrol vehicle was smashed.

Police also received reports that several youths had entered a vacant business premises – believed to be the former Lidl site – before later gaining access to the yard of another business in the nearby Park Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said the behaviour posed a serious danger to both the public and those involved.

“We would appeal to those involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind to think seriously about the consequences of their actions,” they said.

“Someone could have been seriously injured or worse due to their behaviour.

“We would ask parents and guardians to know where their young people are and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of incident.”

Police patrols will continue in the area to deter further disorder, and residents are being urged to report any incidents to help focus resources where they are most needed.

Independent Strabane councillor Jason Barr also appealed for calm, saying he believed the group involved may have been collecting material for a bonfire.

“If you are collecting for the bonfire, do not enter abandoned or business premises, it will only result in you getting into trouble,” he said.

“I’d ask parents to make sure they know where their kids are and ensure they aren’t involved in this type of activity.

“No one wants to see a young person getting into trouble for something that could have been easily avoided.”