Tyrone band’s vehicle broken into while performing in Chicago

A vehicle being used by Tyrone-based band The Whistlin’ Donkeys has been broken into in Chicago.

The band had been in the US performing a show at Gaelic Park in the Windy City and were on their way to the airport when they stopped for food.

We Are Tyrone was told they had only been away from the vehicle for around two hours, but when they returned they discovered two windows had been smashed and several items stolen.

Among the items taken were cash, luggage, camera equipment and the passport of band member Tomás.

Windows smashed

Singer Fergal McAloon said, “We were on our way to the airport and had all our belongings in the car, but we stopped at a pizza place for something to eat on the way. I parked in a multi-storey car park beside it and we were only gone for about two hours.

“When we came back we saw that two of the car windows had been smashed and some of our things had been stolen. They took cash and a set of in-ear monitors from my bag, and some cash from one of the other lads’ bags. They also took Oscar’s camera that he uses for work, along with lenses and other accessories, and Tomás’s suitcase, which had his passport in it.”

He added that the band were relieved that their musical equipment had not been taken.

“By some miracle they didn’t take any of the instruments, my guess is they didn’t realise the value of them. It was an awful pity because we had had a great trip up until that point.”

Home safely

The group was able to return home safely thanks to assistance from staff at the Irish Consulate, who helped secure an emergency passport for Tomás in time for their flight.

“I have to say we were blown away by the help we received,” said Fergal.

“The staff at the consulate opened up for us and didn’t waste any time, getting Tomás a temporary passport, which meant he was able to make his flight home.”

However, the band now face a race against time to secure a new passport for Tomás as they prepare to return to the United States later this week for shows in New York.

Fergal added, “A lot of people have been in touch offering help and contacts, so hopefully we’ll be able to get everything sorted this week.”