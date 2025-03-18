Launch of Strule Shared Education Campus Have Your Say Survey

THE Department of Education is seeking the views of local people in the Omagh area on the Strule Shared Education Campus.

Today it has launched an online survey to gather opinions, suggestions and feedback on the project. It wants to ensure that the perspectives and expectations of all stakeholders can be considered by the team delivering the Strule Shared Education Campus.

Over the coming weeks, Omagh residents will receive a postal flyer about the survey and there will be a number of in-person engagement opportunities to ensure the widest possible participation.

The survey is open to anyone who has an interest in the development of the shared education campus and the responses will be used to inform public engagement and information campaigns during the construction. Participants can access the survey online at: Strule.org/haveyoursay.

Encouraging local residents to take part in the survey, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “I want to ensure that local residents have a strong voice in shaping the future of shared education in Omagh.

“I would therefore encourage everyone to participate in the survey and share their views. I believe community involvement will be crucial to success and I want hear from as many people as possible as we work to deliver a state-of-the art educational facility for the communities of Omagh and its surrounding areas.”