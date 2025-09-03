Leading law firms join forces for new All-Ireland practice

Sponsored content

TWO of Northern Ireland’s leading law firms have joined forces to create a new practice with an all-Ireland reach.

P.A. Duffy and Co Solicitors and Logan and Corry Solicitors merged this week, with the company now operating as P.A. Duffy and Co Solicitors.

The enlarged firm will be chaired by respected lawyer and All-Ireland winning Tyrone senior manager and former GAA player Feargal Logan, alongside Managing Director Conal McGarrity.

With offices in Dungannon, Omagh, Belfast and Dublin and 50 staff, the partners say the combination adds scale without losing local roots.

The new practice will be organised around four partner-led specialist teams giving clients access to senior expertise.

Kieran Quinn will lead the Property and Private Client team, with Eamonn Corry heading up Corporate and Commercial, specialising in business transactions including mergers, acquisitions and share purchases and sales.

Enda McGarrity will lead Human Rights and Public Inquiries and handle high-profile inquests, while Conal McGarrity will head up Litigation and Dispute Resolution.

The new firm, after close collaboration between the partners, pairs scale with clear accountability and has its roots in the close personal relationship between the Chair and MD.

Mr Logan previously undertook work experience at P.A. Duffy and has a long association with the Duffy family, which reinforces continuity and lends a natural cohesion to the agreement.

“Joining forces made sense,” Mr McGarrity said, pointing to a complementary blend of values and people.

“Both firms share the same vision for the future and we felt working together would help us achieve our objectives.”

The merger delivers a broader remit and an extended range of specialist services for individuals, companies and public bodies.

Collaboration will be the operating principle: where matters cross departments, teams will coordinate to achieve the best outcomes.

The tie-up also provides a platform for further expansion as the practice pursues its ambition to become a leading all-Ireland law firm with even wider reach.

Chair Feargal Logan said he was enthusiastic about the next chapter for staff and clients alike.

“I feel humbled by all that has been achieved in Logan and Corry Solicitors over the past 30 years and buoyed by the heritage, longevity, expertise and ambition of P.A. Duffy and Co Solicitors into the future,” he said.

“Coupled with the support, confidence and trust of each other and our respective client bases, I look ahead to a very bright and productive future for all involved.

“Our shared vision is to be one of the leading practices across Ireland, providing high quality and enhanced legal services for commercial and private clients in the decades to come.”

Conal McGarrity described the move as an exciting new era for the law firm.

“This is an opportunity for us to build something that is totally unique and innovative,” he said.

“Whilst remaining rooted regionally, it allows us to bring together collective expertise and to have a legal firm on a scale that can compete and deliver services on a par with other practices throughout Ireland.”

He said the firm’s focus on innovation underpins the four specialist teams.

“We are now working within specialised teams and each of the four departments is being led by a leader in their field; someone who is at the very top of their game in their niche area.”

The strategy, he added, is matched by a growth plan with clear values.

“There’s also a cohesive vision for strategic growth that’s underpinned by core values of teamwork, innovation and specialist areas. That makes us different.”

For clients, the message is clear: more depth, broader capability and the same personal service.

As the two firms knit together, the combined practice aims to set a benchmark for the delivery of modern legal service in Northern Ireland and beyond, pairing scale with specialism and a culture built on teamwork, client care and excellence.