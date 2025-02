A young Bready man, who turned personal tragedy into professional success, says his late brother would be proud of his achievements.

Jay Gurney, 21, from Bready, recently completed his welding apprenticeship at North West Regional College (NWRC) Springtown and now works as a fully qualified fabricator and welder at CT Engineering in Maydown.

His journey into the trade, however, was one shaped by loss, determination, and resilience.

Jay’s life took a devastating turn in 2020 when his older brother, Lee, passed away suddenly at the age of 17 from a thoracic aortic aneurysm.

Lee had planned to begin a welding apprenticeship, and following his passing, Jay was offered his place on the course as he was next on the waiting list.

Jay explained: “Lee became very ill and passed away suddenly – he was only 17. It was incredibly difficult for me because Lee wasn’t just my brother; he was my best friend.

“After his death, I was offered Lee’s place on the welding course, as I was next on the waiting list.

“While it was a very hard decision, it also felt right, and I know Lee would be proud of me now that I’ve qualified.”

Despite facing personal grief, the challenges of learning during the pandemic, and navigating his studies with ADHD and dyslexia, Jay persevered.

He sought learning support at NWRC and found that the hands-on nature of an apprenticeship suited him far better than traditional classroom learning.

“Becoming an apprentice has been a great move for me. I faced many challenges, starting my course during Covid-19,” he continued.

“With ADHD and dyslexia, I needed learning support, but I engaged with everyone who offered to help me.

“When I first started, I was very quiet, but I think I’m much more confident now. I always struggled in school, being in the classroom, so the opportunity to work with an employer and gain practical experience was brilliant. I improved month by month.”

His hard work and natural ability quickly caught the attention of both his lecturers and his employer. Stephen McDaid, of CT Engineering, was impressed by Jay’s skills and dedication from the outset.

“From the very first day Jay Gurney joined our company, he was a hard worker,” said Stephen.

“He’s always had a natural talent, so learning came easily to him. He’s one of the most talented apprentices we’ve had, and his knowledge became so strong that he became our ‘go-to’ person for maintenance and breakdowns. Jay was a good listener, took direction well, and was always eager to work.”

Justin Sterritt, Jay’s welding lecturer at NWRC, echoed this praise, describing him as a rare talent.

“There are few apprentices like Jay Gurney. Despite his young age, he had a fantastic attitude towards learning.

“He was one of those individuals who simply wanted to learn and get on with things. I don’t think I’ve ever met another young person who looked as comfortable with a welding torch as Jay.

“His work should serve as an inspiration to other young people, showing what can be achieved through hard work, a positive attitude, and discipline. We’re incredibly proud of him.”

NWRC will be hosting a showcase at their Springtown and Greystone campuses today to provide information about apprenticeship courses starting in September 2025.