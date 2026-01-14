Legal issues holding up installation of new Tyrone bus shelters

A number of bus shelter requests in Co Tyrone have obtained the necessary approval, but are still awaiting legal owner consent before being sent to Property Services for installation.

The approved bus shelters referred to above are in Clogher Valley DEA, namely at Ballyness Road, Clogher; Fardross Road, Clogher; and Ackinduff Park, White’s Road, Cabragh.

The requests have now been passed over to Property Services for installation within their current workload.

On the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, the Mid Ulster District Council is applying for Active Travel funding towards the potential installation of a footpath between Broagh and Creagh Roads.

At Mountjoy Road, Brocagh, talks are ongoing with a landowner and legal representatives.

At the Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore, a new location for a bus shelter has been identified, and talks are ongoing with a local school.

At the Mullinahoe Road, Ardboe, the local authority is awaiting permission from the landowner.

At Main Street, Coagh, the application is also being progressed.

At the Stiloga Road, Eglish, the council is currently liaising with DfI Roads regarding a footway.

At Shanmoy Downs, Eglish, the council is currently liaising with DfI Roads regarding a suitable location for a bus shelter.

New planning applications for bus shelters have been received at Main Street, Castlecaulfield, and Ranfurly Road, Dungannon.